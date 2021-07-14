EvenCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $57,341.96 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $57,341.96 and approximately $93,918.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00228286 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00881442 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.