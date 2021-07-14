Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Everbridge worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

