Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Everest Re Group worth $101,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,991,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $244.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.75. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

