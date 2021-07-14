EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 21,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00.
NYSE:EVOP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,306. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99.
EVO Payments Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.