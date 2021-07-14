Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 12,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

