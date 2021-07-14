Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.