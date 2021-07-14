Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry in the past year. Robust top-line growth during the first quarter of 2021, despite the pandemic-led headwinds, is impressive. The contraction in quarterly loss compared to the year-ago period buoys optimism. Revenues from the COVID-19 tests conducted during the quarter contributed to the top line. The company’s legacy Screening business saw an improvement in revenues on Cologuard volume growth. Expansion in gross margin bodes well. Notably, Exact Sciences exited the first quarter with better-than-expected numbers. On the flip side, continued dismal bottom-line performance in the first quarter is discouraging. Contraction in gross margin on escalating costs is worrisome as well. The company’s operating loss in the reported quarter does not bode well either.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

