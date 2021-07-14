Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.