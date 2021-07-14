Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,101,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

