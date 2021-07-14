Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Up 215.4% in June

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Exlites Holdings International stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50. Exlites Holdings International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Get Exlites Holdings International alerts:

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.