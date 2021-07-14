Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Up 215.4% in June

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Exlites Holdings International stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50. Exlites Holdings International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
Exlites Holdings International Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.