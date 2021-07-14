F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of FSTX opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $498,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.