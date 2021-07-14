Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $352.09 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.