Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.59. Fang shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 816 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68.

Get Fang alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fang by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Fang by 993.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 297,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.