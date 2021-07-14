Farhad Nanji Purchases 120,960 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 120,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,364,044.80.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Farhad Nanji acquired 182,798 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.44 per share, with a total value of $11,048,311.12.

On Friday, May 21st, Farhad Nanji bought 103,586 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.46 per share, with a total value of $6,366,395.56.

On Monday, June 7th, Farhad Nanji bought 138,232 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $8,382,388.48.

On Monday, June 21st, Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Farhad Nanji acquired 52,619 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.32 per share, with a total value of $3,279,216.08.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji bought 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji acquired 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

