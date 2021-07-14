Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

