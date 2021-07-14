Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

