Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.
Fastenal Company Profile
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
