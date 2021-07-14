Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 17736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

