Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

