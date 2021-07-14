FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,013 shares of company stock worth $60,250,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX opened at $299.08 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.