FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $27.13. FibroGen shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FibroGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 2,644.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.