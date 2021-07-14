Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

