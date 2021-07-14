Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the quarter. Fidus Investment makes up approximately 0.4% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 2.98% of Fidus Investment worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,014. The company has a market cap of $422.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

