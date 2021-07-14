Financial Architects Inc Has $1.79 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. 461,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,081,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

