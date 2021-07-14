Financial Architects Inc Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,845. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

