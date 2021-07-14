Financial Architects Inc Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,465. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

