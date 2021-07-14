Financial Architects Inc Sells 34,822 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,822 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,959. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.