Financial Comparison: Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Magal Security Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 12.02 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Magal Security Systems $81.27 million 1.29 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Magal Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A Magal Security Systems -2.66% -0.83% -0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AmpliTech Group and Magal Security Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Amplitech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects. It offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. The company's perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. It also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; video management products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of network video systems and analytics, as well as wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication network solutions; and turnkey solutions. In addition, the company offers life safety/duress alarm to protect personnel in prisons. Further, it provides closed circuit television and intelligent video analytics solutions; Fortis X, a new generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. The company's products are used to protect borders and sensitive facilities, including military bases, power plants, air and sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and security threats. It sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

