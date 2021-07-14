Financial Contrast: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) vs. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.6% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond S Shipping and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 0 3 0 3.00 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 66.58%. ModivCare has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than ModivCare.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping -11.68% -1.68% -1.05% ModivCare 2.63% 28.10% 10.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $595.91 million 0.65 $23.32 million $1.32 7.22 ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.75 $88.84 million $6.95 24.55

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ModivCare beats Diamond S Shipping on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers. Diamond S Shipping Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

