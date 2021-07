Financial Contrast: Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) versus Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Ainos -41,453.98% N/A -574.29%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nanobiotix and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanobiotix and Ainos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $2.87 million 168.20 -$38.37 million ($1.60) -8.76 Ainos $20,000.00 2,124.31 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanobiotix.

Summary

Nanobiotix beats Ainos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. Ainos, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

