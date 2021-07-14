Financial Contrast: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) vs. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AST SpaceMobile and Remark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.62%. Remark has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.45%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Remark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Remark $10.15 million 14.37 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -8.11

Remark has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Remark -118.43% N/A -101.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Remark beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

