Financial Contrast: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,873.60%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 84.18%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.50 $8.80 million $0.27 69.52 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,179.42 -$9.11 million N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Farms beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

