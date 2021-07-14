Financial Review: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -129.92% 5.73% 3.20% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 5.79 -$4.52 billion $3.04 29.62 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy Australia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diamondback Energy and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 24 0 2.89 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $94.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.89%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total acreage position was approximately 449,642 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,316,441 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 4,326 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,553 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 787,264 gross acres and 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 927 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

