Financial Survey: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) vs. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UP Fintech and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00 Navient 0 4 3 1 2.63

UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $30.10, indicating a potential upside of 65.66%. Navient has a consensus price target of $17.56, indicating a potential downside of 12.71%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Navient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 21.17 $16.07 million N/A N/A Navient $3.73 billion 0.97 $412.00 million $3.24 6.21

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51% Navient 23.47% 35.17% 0.95%

Summary

Navient beats UP Fintech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also owns, originates, and acquires private education loans; and offers healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, consulting engagement, and public health programs, as well as business processing services to state governments, agencies, court systems, municipalities, and parking and tolling authorities. In addition, the company provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and departments of public health; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

