FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,311 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of FireEye worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 10.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,952 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

