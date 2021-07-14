First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.32. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.19, with a volume of 348,277 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 41.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

