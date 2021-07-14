First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $199.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

