First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $199.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.
About First Republic Bank
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
