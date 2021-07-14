First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.
Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $199.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.
About First Republic Bank
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
