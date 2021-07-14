First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $2,289,750.40 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.04. 1,835,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

