First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Short Interest Up 2,825.0% in June

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 2,825.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSTF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26. First State Financial has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.57.
First State Financial Company Profile
