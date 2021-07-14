First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Short Interest Up 2,825.0% in June

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 2,825.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSTF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26. First State Financial has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

First State Financial Company Profile

First State Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the west central region of Florida. The company primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans.

