First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,607 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 3.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.55% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $32,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $$57.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. 182,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.72.

