First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter.

