FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.88.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $92,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

