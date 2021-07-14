Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $244.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.