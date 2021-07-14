Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.68 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

LSXMA stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

