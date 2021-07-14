Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.50 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,236,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.