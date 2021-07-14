Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.23 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

