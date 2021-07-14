Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,700 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.