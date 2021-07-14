FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $5,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. 4,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.