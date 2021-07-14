Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,165 shares of company stock worth $8,910,393 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.