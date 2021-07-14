Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 70,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

NYSE F traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,495,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

